Rob Corddry Blames Snoop Dogg for Martha Stewart Story, Talks THE AUDACITY Audition

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Rob Corddry wrapped up a story about Martha Stewart by pinning the blame on Snoop Dogg, joking that the rapper was getting everyone high at the time, making the resulting chaos his fault. The bit came during Corddry's appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, host Ben Gleib's YouTube late night talk show.

Corddry also told Gleib he landed his role on THE AUDACITY the traditional way, auditioning for a script he said he could not believe he had actually been sent. Corddry has become a frequent guest on Gleib's program, using previous stops to talk candidly about his career and his work on the series.

The actor has used the show before to discuss THE AUDACITY in greater depth, including revealing that his father was a veteran who had recently died around the time Corddry took on a role playing a veteran in the series, adding personal weight to the part. He has also discussed the show's newly confirmed second season and a twist coming for his character.

Corddry's latest appearance continues a run of visits to the program, where he has also opened up about his family life and pushed back on Hollywood lore regarding his career. More on his recent stop can be found in Rob Corddry Talks THE AUDACITY Season 2 Twist and His Emmy Chances.

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