Bellamy Young Opens Up on Finding Love After Thinking It Would Never Happen
The actress reflects on romance arriving when she least expected it.
Bellamy Young sat down with guest host Valerie Bertinelli on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW for a conversation that moved from her onscreen reputation to her personal life, including what it was like to find love later in life after having believed it might never happen. The two discussed Young's history of playing characters that audiences "love to hate," a throughline in much of her television work, before turning to more personal territory.
The bulk of the sit-down centered on Young's experience with love arriving unexpectedly and later than she anticipated. She opened up about the mindset shift required to let that happen, offering a candid look at a subject she has not always discussed publicly. Bertinelli, sitting in for Drew Barrymore, guided the conversation with her own perspective on relationships, giving the exchange an easy, personal tone.
The appearance gave Young room to speak plainly about a topic that intersects with both her career and her personal story, without steering back into promotional territory. The segment focused squarely on her reflections about love and timing rather than any single project, letting the conversation stand on its own as a personal account rather than a pitch.
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