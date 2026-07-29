Rob Corddry Talks THE AUDACITY Season 2 Twist and His Emmy Chances

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Rob Corddry discussed the future of THE AUDACITY during a stop on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, where host Ben Gleib congratulated him on the show's newly confirmed second season and a twist coming for his character. The segment opened with Gleib pretending the Emmy nominations had just been announced in order to needle Corddry about his odds, before the conversation moved into the show's renewal news and rolled into the program's recurring Thunder Round segment.

Corddry has become a frequent guest on Gleib's late-night YouTube show, using the platform for candid conversation about his career. In a previous appearance, he revealed his father was a veteran who had recently died when he took on a role playing a veteran in THE AUDACITY, a detail that added weight to his work on the series. He has also used the show to discuss career choices, including once turning down the role of Phil Dunphy on MODERN FAMILY to star in Ballers instead.

The Emmy bit and season 2 update mark another chapter in Corddry's ongoing appearances on the program, following segments where he has traded personal stories with Gleib on subjects ranging from celebrity encounters to industry decisions.

Corddry's multiple visits to the show have covered a mix of personal history and project updates. Rob Corddry previously opened up about playing a veteran in THE AUDACITY after losing his own father, a conversation that gave context to the role now continuing into a second season.

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