Rob Corddry Admits He Fakes Remembering His Kids' Childhoods

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Rob Corddry admitted his biggest shortcoming as a parent is a total lack of memory, telling host Ben Gleib on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB that he simply pretends to remember details of his children's lives that he has actually forgotten. Corddry confirmed his two kids are 20 and 18 years old, offering a rare specific detail about his family life during the taping.

The appearance also touched on Hollywood history, with Corddry flatly denying he was ever offered the role that eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. Corddry has become a frequent guest on Gleib's YouTube talk show, previously using the platform for candid conversation about his career.

Corddry has also used prior stops on the show to discuss his current work on THE AUDACITY, including a personal segment where he revealed his father was a veteran who had recently died when he took on a role playing a veteran in that series. He has since discussed the show's newly confirmed second season and a twist coming for his character.

Corddry's fatherhood admission arrived as a lighter beat in an ongoing string of appearances on Gleib's program, which has repeatedly turned to him for unfiltered stories about his family and career. Rob Corddry previously discussed THE AUDACITY's season two renewal and his Emmy chances during another visit to the show.

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