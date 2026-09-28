Luke Bryan Performs New Ballad 'I Liked Loving You' From Album SIGNS
The country singer brought a ballad from his latest studio release to the morning show stage.
Luke Bryan returned to the GOOD MORNING AMERICA stage to perform "I Liked Loving You," a track from his new album "Signs." The live rendition gave viewers a fresh look at the record beyond its previously showcased material.
Bryan has been actively promoting "Signs" through a series of GMA appearances, including a recent visit where he performed his single "Country and She Knows It" and discussed the new record in more detail. That earlier appearance also touched on his touring plans and his role on AMERICAN IDOL, rounding out a picture of an artist balancing multiple projects while pushing the new album.
The performance of "I Liked Loving You" continues that promotional push, this time spotlighting a different side of "Signs" with a ballad rather than the up-tempo single he performed previously. Staged as a standalone musical segment, the appearance let the song stand on its own without an accompanying interview.
Bryan's return to GMA follows his earlier stop discussing the new album and his upcoming projects, as detailed in Luke Bryan Performs 'Country And She Knows It', Talks New AMERICAN IDOL Season.
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