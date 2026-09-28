Tyler Perry Gives Extended Interview Featuring Ciara Miller Surprise on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Tyler Perry appeared for an extended interview on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, a conversation that also brought Ciara Miller into the segment alongside a surprise moment for host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience. The episode was billed as an exclusive, giving viewers a longer format conversation with Perry than a typical talk-show segment allows.

The appearance centered on Perry sitting down with Hudson for an in-depth discussion, with the extended runtime allowing more room for back-and-forth than a standard interview segment. Ciara Miller's presence in the same episode added another layer to the conversation, with the two guests sharing the segment alongside the surprise element that capped the appearance.

The combination of an extended one-on-one interview, a second guest appearance from Miller, and an unannounced surprise moment gave the episode a structure built around multiple reveals rather than a single sit-down conversation. The pairing of Perry's extended interview with Miller's appearance in the same segment set this episode apart from a standard single-guest format.

Hudson has used her show to bring together guests from film, music and television for candid, in-studio conversations, and this episode's mix of an extended Perry interview, Miller's appearance and a surprise twist reflected that same approach applied to a longer format segment.

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