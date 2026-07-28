Tom Holland Says He's "Living the Dream" Ahead of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Tom Holland spoke about his upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. The actor discussed his feelings ahead of the film's release, sharing that he feels like he is living the dream as he prepares for another chapter in the Spider-Man franchise.

Holland's appearance on the NBC program gave him a platform to reflect on where he stands in his career as the new installment approaches.

The conversation touched on the anticipation surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Holland conveying a sense of gratitude and disbelief about his continued involvement in the franchise. While specific plot details were not discussed at length, Holland's comments underscored the significance the role continues to hold for him personally and professionally.

Holland's Marvel ties have also come up in other recent late-night conversations. Jon Bernthal, who appeared on the same program, previously recounted how he and Holland exchanged favors while taping auditions for their respective Marvel roles, with Holland recording for Spider-Man while Bernthal pursued the role of the Punisher. Bernthal detailed the story during his own appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers.

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