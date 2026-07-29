SPIDER-MAN Video: Tom Holland recalls how he and Jon Bernthal helped each other with their “Spider-Man” audition tapes

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Tom Holland shared a behind-the-scenes casting story during his appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, recalling how he and actor Jon Bernthal leaned on each other while putting together their audition tapes for "Spider-Man." Holland told Meyers the two actors worked through the process together, offering a rare glimpse into the collaborative side of landing a role that would go on to define a major chapter of his career.

The anecdote came during a visit that also touched on Holland's deeper involvement in the franchise's next installment. In a separate segment from the same LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS appearance, Holland revealed he sat in the writers' room for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, telling Meyers he wanted to help shape the script for longtime fans of the character rather than simply show up to perform lines written without his input.

Holland framed his writers' room involvement as an effort to serve fans who have followed Spider-Man closely, a comment that adds context to the casting memory he shared about Bernthal. Taken together, the two moments from his Meyers appearance paint a picture of an actor who has grown from an audition-tape hopeful into someone with creative input over how the character moves forward on screen.

The conversation aired as part of Meyers' regular weeknight NBC broadcast, where Holland's stories about the early audition process and his current work on THE FRANCHISE gave viewers both a look back at how the role came together and a glimpse of his hands-on approach to what comes next.

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