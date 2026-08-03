Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal Reveal They Helped Each Other's SPIDER-MAN Audition Tapes

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Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal sat down together on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, using the visit to test their reflexes in a spidey senses challenge before turning to the film itself. The pair discussed helping each other prepare audition tapes for their respective Spider-Man roles, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the casting process played out between them.

The conversation centered on the actors' shared history working on Spider-Man projects and the process of filming Brand New Day together. Their appearance builds on a run of interviews tied to the film, with Holland and Bernthal offering a joint perspective rather than separate solo sit-downs, a format that let them riff on shared memories from set.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional circuit has included a wide range of television stops from the film's cast. The appearance is part of that same publicity push surrounding the film's release, with Holland and Bernthal's joint format standing out from the solo interviews other cast members have given elsewhere.

The film's promotional wave has also touched other late-night and morning programs, including Sadie Sink's appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW, where she played a round of You Read My Mind with Jimmy Fallon as part of the same publicity run for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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