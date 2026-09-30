Tom Cruise Says Princess Diana Brought Prince William to MISSION IMPOSSIBLE Set

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Tom Cruise shared a story about Princess Diana bringing a young Prince William to visit the set of a Mission Impossible film, recounting the royal encounter during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The anecdote gave host Jennifer Hudson and her studio audience a personal glimpse into Cruise's decades-long history with the franchise, one of the most recognizable action series in film.

Cruise's visit to the show comes shortly after another appearance on the program, during which he revived his famous Risky Business slide and dance for Hudson's spirit tunnel segment while also discussing his role in the upcoming project Digger, which he described as an outrageous departure from his usual work.

The Princess Diana story added a different, more personal dimension to Cruise's conversation with Hudson, moving away from typical promotional talk and into a memory tied to his years working on the Mission Impossible films. It offered a rare behind-the-scenes detail about how the young royal came to visit one of the franchise's productions.

Cruise's appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW follows his recent spirit tunnel moment on the program, where he also previewed his role in Digger for Hudson and the studio audience.

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