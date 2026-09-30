Tom Cruise Revisits RISKY BUSINESS Dance Moves in Spirit Tunnel on JHUD SHOW
The actor brought back an iconic movie moment while previewing an unusual new role.
Tom Cruise brought back one of his most recognizable movie moments during a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, reviving the Risky Business slide and dance for host Jennifer Hudson's signature spirit tunnel segment. Cruise also spoke with Hudson about his character in the upcoming project Digger, describing the role as an outrageous departure from his usual work.
The spirit tunnel segment, a recurring feature on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, has become a platform for guests to deliver surprising or comedic entrances, and Cruise's callback to Risky Business gave the moment an added layer of nostalgia given the film's lasting cultural footprint.
Beyond the tunnel walk, Cruise used his time on the show to preview Digger, offering Hudson and the studio audience a glimpse into the character he plays and what makes the part stand out from his typical roles. The conversation gave viewers a sense of the tone Cruise is bringing to the project ahead of its release.
The appearance combined a lighthearted callback to one of Cruise's earliest star turns with a forward-looking discussion about his current work, giving the segment both a nostalgic hook and a preview of what audiences can expect from Digger.
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