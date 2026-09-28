THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Releases Preview Clips with Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh

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THE Graham Norton SHOW returns with all-new episodes Thursday, October 1 on BBC AMERICA.

BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the premiere episode of The Graham Norton Show debuting on Thursday, October 1 at 11pm ET/PT.

Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.

This week, Graham welcomes superstar Tom Cruise to discuss his extreme physical transformation in the apocalyptic satire 'Digger'; Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh talks about her new TV adaptation of the Steinbeck classic, 'East of Eden'; comedian and actor Lolly Adefope chats taking the stage as Mary Todd Lincoln in the critically acclaimed stage production, 'Oh, Mary!'; top comic John Bishop on hosting the new BBC entertainment quiz show 'Wisdom of the Crowd'; and musical guest Emeli Sandé performs.

Preview clips released ahead of the premiere include Tom Cruise discussing Les Grossman's hands and dance moves, having a stopwatch in the 'Digger' makeup chair, and on the beauty of finding the rhythm in acting. Florence Pugh's clips cover her British accent and filming 'East of Eden' in New Zealand, while John Bishop discusses never having spoken in an American accent.

Additional Upcoming Episodes

EPISODE TWO – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality. Guests include: Sylvester Stallone, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Andrew Garfield, 50 Cent and Blossoms.

EPISODE THREE – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality. Guests include: Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgård and Orville Peck.

EPISODE FOUR – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality. Guests include: Lineup coming soon.

These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.

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