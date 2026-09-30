Tom Cruise Busts a Move in JENNIFER HUDSON Show's Spirit Tunnel
Lara Spencer rounds up the moment alongside other buzzy stories of the day.
Tom Cruise stepped into the Spirit Tunnel and showed off some dance moves during a visit to THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, a moment that made its way into GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News roundup with Lara Spencer. The clip captured Cruise loosening up in the high-energy greeting line that has become a signature bit on Hudson's talk show, giving fans a lighter look at the actor outside his usual promotional appearances.
Cruise has recently been making the rounds promoting his work, including a stop on GOOD MORNING AMERICA where he and his co-stars previewed DIGGER, a new film about an oil tycoon who sets out to save the world after his own actions trigger a global crisis. That appearance focused on the film's premise and what audiences can expect once it reaches theaters.
The Spirit Tunnel moment was one of several items featured in the day's Pop News segment, which also touched on Harry Connick Jr. discussing a new project honoring his late mother and the news that Congress had officially passed a bill ending production of the penny. Spencer's segment grouped the lighthearted Cruise clip alongside those other headlines as part of the day's roundup of notable stories.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...