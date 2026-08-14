Tina Craig And Bijou Phillips Race The Clock In FAST MONEY On CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

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Tina Craig and Bijou Phillips stepped up to the podium for the Fast Money round on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, representing Team Kathy in the game show's signature bonus segment. The pair faced the clock-driven, survey-based challenge that caps off each episode, with both women taking their turn at the board in hopes of pushing their team past the winning point total.

Fast Money places two teammates in consecutive solo rounds, each answering a set of survey questions as quickly as possible before time runs out. The combined scores from both players determine whether the team claims the top prize, making it one of the more tense stretches of any CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD episode. Craig and Phillips brought their own dynamic to the round as they worked through the questions under pressure.

The appearance is part of a run of celebrity pairings tackling the Fast Money round this season, with teams bringing different competitive styles to the segment. CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD pits celebrities and their family members or extended TV families against one another in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions, with Fast Money serving as the final test of speed and instinct.

Other recent teams to face the round include Zac Brown and Kendra Scott, who competed in the same bonus segment as Team Zac & Kendra, racing the clock to reach the winning total.

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