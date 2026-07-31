Zac Brown And Kendra Scott Team Up For FAST MONEY On CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

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Zac Brown and Kendra Scott took on the Fast Money round on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, representing Team Zac & Kendra in the show's signature bonus segment. The pair faced the clock-driven survey challenge that closes out each episode, stepping up individually to answer a set of rapid-fire questions in hopes of pushing their team over the winning point total.

Fast Money places two teammates in consecutive solo rounds at the podium, with each player working through a list of survey questions as quickly as possible. The combined scores from both rounds determine whether the team walks away with the top prize, making it one of the most tense stretches of any CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD episode.

Brown and Scott brought their own rapport to the round, trading turns at the board as they tried to match popular survey answers under pressure. The format rewards instinct and broad appeal over specialized knowledge, and the segment gave the duo a chance to show off their chemistry as teammates in real time.

Their appearance follows a run of celebrity pairings tackling the same bonus round this season, including Taylor Dayne and Joe McHugh's Fast Money appearance, part of a stretch of episodes putting celebrity teams through the same high-stakes, timed challenge.

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