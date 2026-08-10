ABC Reveals Primetime Lineup for Week of Aug. 24

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ABC has detailed its primetime programming lineup for the week, featuring a mix of new episodes and rebroadcasts across its unscripted and drama slate. The schedule includes DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, JEOPARDY! MASTERS, SHARK TANK, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE and 20/20, along with special sports programming over the weekend.

MONDAY, AUG. 24

8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT – Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro: 'Paired with the Pros: Semi-Finals with Kym Johnson' (107)

The final four team up with 'Dancing with the Stars' pros Rylee Arnold, GLEB SAVCHENKO, Jan Ravnik and Witney Carson for two semifinal rounds, competing for a place in the finale. Two-time Mirrorball champion Kym Johnson joins as guest judge.

9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: 'In The Hot Seat: Paul Scheer & Rob Huebel / Awkwafina & Paul Feig' (506) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 8/19/26)

10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT – Celebrity Family Feud: 'Sheila E. vs En Vogue and Lisa Lisa vs Taylor Dayne' (1202) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/16/26)

Hosted by Steve Harvey, it's a musical throwback, featuring singer-songwriter Sheila E. facing off against girl group En Vogue, followed by singers Lisa Lisa and Taylor Dayne who battle it out for their selected charities.

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 1 & 2' (401) (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – Celebrity Family Feud: 'Nicole Byer vs Margaret Cho and Kathy Hilton vs Da Brat' (1206) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 8/13/26)

Hosted by Steve Harvey, comedians-actresses Nicole Byer and Margaret Cho go head-to-head. Then, television personality Kathy Hilton takes on rapper Da Brat for their selected charities.

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – Celebrity Family Feud: 'Bow Wow vs Rickey Smiley and Steve Aoki vs Joel Kim Booster' (1207) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 8/20/26)

Hosted by Steve Harvey, rapper and actor Bow Wow and comedian and television personality Rickey Smiley compete, followed by DJ and producer Steve Aoki and actor-comedian Joel Kim Booster, who face off for their selected charities.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 3 & 4' (402)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – Shark Tank: '5 Sharks and a Baby: Can This New Invention Provide Sleep for Newborns and Their Parents?' (1710) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/14/26)

Business owners pitch their innovative ideas to the Sharks, including a baby-soothing device, date-sweetened chocolate, a DIY crafting studio, and a poolside party service.

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – Shark Tank: 'Dating in the Wild: Will the Sharks Say Yes to a Unique Dating App? Alexis Ohanian Returns' (1711) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/21/26)

Ambitious entrepreneurs wow the Sharks with game-changing ideas, including an e-compass for finding friends, a no-swipe dating app, customizable screen protectors, and an app for hosting soccer pick-up games.

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 5 & 6' (403)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – 9-1-1: Nashville: 'Hell and High Water' (102) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/16/25)

A tornado's path leads the Station 113 team to an intense rescue at a water tower. Ryan and his wife reach a turning point, while Dixie has an assignment for Blue. Cammie coaches a distressed teenager through her mother's childbirth.

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – 9-1-1: Nashville: 'Forces of Nature' (103) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/23/25)

Amidst multiple crises, Ryan steps up to lead Station 113. The team responds to a dangerous call of a child trapped in a trailer hanging off a historic Nashville bridge. Meanwhile, Blythe pays a long-overdue visit to Dixie.

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – Jeopardy! Masters: 'QUARTERFINALS 7 & 8' (404)

9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – 20/20

SATURDAY, AUG. 29

7:30-11:00 p.m. EDT – 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama A&M vs. Howard

SUNDAY, AUG. 30

7:00-8:02 p.m. EDT – America's Funniest Home Videos: 'Dance Disasters, Stumblebums, and Playground Problems' (3614) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/22/26)

Get ready to laugh out loud! It's a week full of playground problems, dads fumbling, kitty attacks and dance disasters. (TV-PG)

8:02-8:33 p.m. EDT – AFV: So Many Laughs, So Little Time: '3207A' (3207A) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/26/25)

This week's episode of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' features hilarious pranks, including kids who are tricked into thinking frozen mashed potatoes and beans are ice cream and poorly executed magic tricks. (TV-PG)

8:33-11:00 p.m. EDT – Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Deloris goes back undercover to try to save a troubled inner-city school.

Episodes stream next day on Hulu.

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