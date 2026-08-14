Nicole Byer and Mano Agapion Race the Clock in FAST MONEY on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

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Nicole Byer and Mano Agapion stepped up to the podium for the Fast Money round on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, representing Team Byer in the ABC game show's signature bonus segment. The round put the two through consecutive solo turns, each answering a set of survey questions as quickly as possible in hopes of pushing their combined score over the winning total.

Byer's appearance alongside Agapion brought a comedic dynamic to the bonus round, with both players leaning on quick instincts rather than specialized knowledge to match popular survey answers.

Fast Money remains one of the most closely watched stretches of any CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD episode, since the combined point totals from both players determine whether a team walks away with the top prize.

The appearance follows a pattern seen throughout the season, as other teams have similarly faced the clock in the Fast Money round on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, each bringing their own approach to the high-pressure finale.

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