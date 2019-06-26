Time Life Delivers THE BEST OF THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW: 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION, The Ultimate Set

On September 11, 1967, Carol Burnett and her madcap cast took to the airwaves on CBS for a new variety series that combined sketch comedy, singing and dancing. Little did they know that The Carol Burnett Show would become an Emmy Award-winning program and survive the changing tastes of TV audiences to last Eleven seasons. Available at retail for the first time, THE BEST OF THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW: 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION brings together the best of the best -- 60 hand-picked episodes covering every season -- into one singular and uproarious set. Available on August 6, 2019, this ultimate Burnett-lovers collection is priced at $249.98srp, and contains 21 discs and incredible, exclusive bonus features specially-created by the Time Life TV DVD archivists including exclusive interviews, a cast reunion and backstage tour of Studio 33, never-before-seen outtakes and featurettes.

THE BEST OF THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW: 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION is comprised of three volumes:

THE BEST OF THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW (10 Discs) -- Celebrate the golden anniversary of this TV institution with 32 of the series very best episodes. "Mrs. Wiggins," "Carol and Sis," "The Oldest Man," "The Family," As the Stomach Turns, and a marathon of movie spoofs are back, along with commercial spoofs and some amazing bloopers, great guest stars, and lavish stage productions. Carol's question-and-answer openers with the studio audiences are no less entertaining. She might offer a hug or a shout out, or flee from a rampaging gorilla after letting loose with one of her Tarzan yells. Audiences loved Carol, and she loved them. Watch any show and you'll agree, she's still crazy and funny after all these years.

11 YEARS, TOGETHER AGAIN (10 Discs) -- This comprehensive 10-DVD set opens up the CBS archives to experience Carol's glory days. All your favorite routines are back, along with the movie parodies and joke commercials. There's also loads of bonus material, including special interviews with Carol, Vicki Lawrence and Tim Conway. It was a tough job to entertain America each week and keep TV viewers satisfied. Somebody had to do it, and for Eleven years, nobody did it better than Carol Burnett.

THE FINAL SHOW (1 Disc) - On March 29, 1978, the curtain came down for good. The Final Show, billed as A Special Evening with Carol Burnett, takes a two-hour stroll through the show's glory days. It's presented here in the uncut double-length episode, as Carol, Vicki and Tim present a video scrapbook of unforgettable moments from their routines and movie spoofs. The love was never more heartfelt than in this long, emotional goodbye.

Aside from the numerous classic sketches, hilarious movie take-offs, elaborate production numbers and mini-musicals, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW also boasted guest appearances from the 20th century's biggest and most talented stars including Lucille Ball, Sammy Davis Jr., Phyllis Diller, Ella Fitzgerald, Rita Hayworth,Rock Hudson, Steve Lawrence, Bob Newhart, Bernadette Peters,Carl Reiner, Burt Reynolds, Don Rickles, Neil Sedaka, Lily Tomlin, Mel Tormé,Flip Wilson, Jim Nabors, Soupy Sales, Cass Elliot, Ben Vereen, Ray Charles, Sammy Davis Jr., Andy Griffith, Chita Rivera and more!

Adding to the festivities of this singular set, the TV DVD archivists at Time Life have created an inspired and exclusive collection of bonus programming, including:

Exclusive interviews with Carol, Vicki, Tim, Alan Alda, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, Steve Lawrence, Don Rickles, and more!

A cast reunion and backstage tour of Studio 33

Never-before-seen outtakes including Harvey as Mother Marcus!

And newly produced featurettes including 11 Years of Laughter, 11 Years of Style, and The End of 11 Years: Saying So Long

During its 11 year run, The Carol Burnett Show was the recipient of 25 Emmy Awards and eight Golden Globes, MAKING IT one of the most honored shows in television history. TIME Magazine named The Carol Burnett Show one of the "100 Best Television Shows of all Time." Fifty years in the making - and available for the very first time at retail - THE BEST OF THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW: 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION is certain to thrill fans of both the series and classic television who can tune in and rediscover what made the program tick and stick around as one of the best hours in all of TV history.

