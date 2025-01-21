Tim Allen's SHIFTING GEARS Sees Record Premiere at ABC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, ABC’s acclaimed new comedy “Shifting Gears” has revved up a total cross-platform audience of nearly 17 million Total Viewers, representing a 173% lift over the show’s initial Live+Same Day delivery (16.95 million vs. 6.20 million).

Excluding linear encores, Tim Allen’s triumphant return to ABC as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop, garnered 12.45 million Total Viewers and 2.94 rating in Adults 18-49, growing 101% in Total Viewers over the show’s Live+Same Day audience (12.45 million vs. 6.20 million) and +339% in Adults 18-49 (2.94 rating vs. 0.67 rating).

“Shifting Gears” stood as ABC’s strongest series debut in over six years – since 10/16/18 with “The Conners,” and marks the most-watched ABC series premiere on streaming to date, based on views in its first seven days on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

On linear, “Shifting Gears” earned an impressive 7.82 million Total Viewers becoming one of the most-watched broadcast series premieres of the season and growing markedly over the show’s initial Live+Same Day Audience, where it topped the night in Total Viewers (+26% - 7.82 million vs. 6.20 million).

Among Adults 18-49, “Shifting Gears” earned an 0.87 rating, standing as the strongest premiere of the season in the key Adult demographic, excluding NFL-inflated lead-ins.

“Abbott Elementary” returned for its winter premiere with a highly anticipated crossover event, featuring FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” reaching a series high in Total Viewers (8.05 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.57 rating) in multiplatform viewing, excluding the show’s post-Oscars® episode (3/10/24).

On linear, the “Abbott Elementary” midseason return scored 4.90 million Total Viewers and a 0.90 rating in Adults 18-49, rising nicely over the show’s initial Live+Same Day audience (+28% - 4.90 million vs. 3.82 million) and Adults 18-49 (+32% - 0.90 rating vs. 0.68 rating), topping the night among Adults 18-49.

The midseason debut scored an all-time series high for episode views on streaming, based on the first seven days on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Hulu is the streaming home to both “Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” making this crossover episode a must-watch for subscribers.

