News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tim Allen's SHIFTING GEARS Sees Record Premiere at ABC

The sitcom stood as ABC’s strongest series debut in over six years.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
Tim Allen's SHIFTING GEARS Sees Record Premiere at ABC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

After seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, ABC’s acclaimed new comedy “Shifting Gears” has revved up a total cross-platform audience of nearly 17 million Total Viewers, representing a 173% lift over the show’s initial Live+Same Day delivery (16.95 million vs. 6.20 million).

LATEST NEWS

Tim Allen's SHIFTING GEARS Sees Record Premiere at ABC
Video: Christian Slater Talks off-Broadway's CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS
SEVEN VEILS Starring Amanda Seyfried Sets Release Date
10 Great Movies About Theater, Actors, & Show Business

Excluding linear encores, Tim Allen’s triumphant return to ABC as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop, garnered 12.45 million Total Viewers and 2.94 rating in Adults 18-49, growing 101% in Total Viewers over the show’s Live+Same Day audience (12.45 million vs. 6.20 million) and +339% in Adults 18-49 (2.94 rating vs. 0.67 rating).

“Shifting Gears” stood as ABC’s strongest series debut in over six years – since 10/16/18 with “The Conners,” and marks the most-watched ABC series premiere on streaming to date, based on views in its first seven days on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

On linear, “Shifting Gears” earned an impressive 7.82 million Total Viewers becoming one of the most-watched broadcast series premieres of the season and growing markedly over the show’s initial Live+Same Day Audience, where it topped the night in Total Viewers (+26% - 7.82 million vs. 6.20 million).

Among Adults 18-49, “Shifting Gears” earned an 0.87 rating, standing as the strongest premiere of the season in the key Adult demographic, excluding NFL-inflated lead-ins.

“Abbott Elementary” returned for its winter premiere with a highly anticipated crossover event, featuring FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” reaching a series high in Total Viewers (8.05 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.57 rating) in multiplatform viewing, excluding the show’s post-Oscars® episode (3/10/24).

On linear, the “Abbott Elementary” midseason return scored 4.90 million Total Viewers and a 0.90 rating in Adults 18-49, rising nicely over the show’s initial Live+Same Day audience (+28% - 4.90 million vs. 3.82 million) and Adults 18-49 (+32% - 0.90 rating vs. 0.68 rating), topping the night among Adults 18-49.

The midseason debut scored an all-time series high for episode views on streaming, based on the first seven days on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Hulu is the streaming home to both “Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” making this crossover episode a must-watch for subscribers.

Photo credit: Disney/Justin Stephens



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos