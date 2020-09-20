Tiffany Hsiung's SING ME A LULLABY Wins Inaugural IMDBPro Short Cuts Share Her Journey Award

The award comes with $10,000 bursary and a year membership to IMDBPro.

Director, producer Tiffany Hsiung (The Apology, The Bassinet, New Face for Beijing) is thrilled to announce that her documentary short, Sing Me a Lullaby, which had its world premiere at TIFF 20, has won the inaugural IMDBPro Short Cuts Share Her Journey Award, which recognizes a film in the selection with extraordinary female direction. The award comes with $10,000 bursary and a year membership to IMDBPro. The film is produced in partnership with CBC DOCS and will be released on CBC GEM November 6, 2020.



Ru-Wen was separated from her parents at the age of five. Forty years later she is still unable to connect the fragmented pieces of her childhood, until her daughter Tiffany sets off to Taiwan to look for answers. Filmed over 14 years, Sing Me a Lullaby is a story about recovering familial history, healing inherited pain, and understanding that love comes in many forms.



"It is tremendous honor to receive the inaugural IMdbpro Short Cuts Share Her Journey Award. I would like to acknowledge all the phenomenal women filmmakers in this year's program and say thank you for doing the work that you do. Collectively, we are building a new future for the next generation of women filmmakers that will encourage and empower them to become fierce leaders in our industry. I also wish to express my gratitude to the short cuts programmers for inviting our film; the jury members for selecting Sing Me a Lullaby for this incredible award; and of course, the entire team and partners who worked tirelessly to make this film possible. This award is dedicated to my grandmothers and my mother," said Tiffany Hsiung.



Filmed from 2005 to 2019 in Canada and Taiwan, Sing Me a Lullaby was co-produced by Priscilla Galvez (Buffaloed, Off Kilter), with Executive in Charge of Production, CBC Docs Lesley Birchard (Fast Horse, Take Me to Prom), cinematography by Eugene Weis, Jason Lee Wong (The Apology, Love, love, love) and Tiffany Hsiung. Editing by Xi Feng (China Heavyweight, Clebs) Ricardo Acosta (The Silence of Others, Sembene!) and music by Tom Third (What Walla Wants, Queer as Folk).

