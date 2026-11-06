Thomas Rhett Releases First Single "Be There In A Minute" as Next Chapter of Music

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DIAMOND-certified superstar Thomas Rhett is full-speed into his next era of music, radiating with easygoing charm and wide-open emotion on 'Be There In A Minute,' out today. His first single since announcing a new label partnership with Fifty-One/Forty-Nine Records and Blue Highway Records, the song world premiered across country radio stations nationwide upon its release. Turning the story of a windows-down and restless ride into an all-out romantic adventure, the track pairs Thomas Rhett's warm vocals with shimmering guitar tones and soul-soothing grooves as he confesses his impatience to get back to the one he loves. It's an instant rush of feel-good country that puts the pedal down on romance, unfolding as a lush and playful serenade to someone who never loses their power to make your heart race. Fans can listen to 'Be There In A Minute' here.

'I've always been drawn to songs that make me feel something immediately,' shares Thomas Rhett. 'What I love about 'Be There In A Minute' is that underneath all that energy, it's really about anticipation--that feeling when you cannot get to somebody you love fast enough. Whether you've been dating somebody for three weeks or married to them for 14 years, there's something pretty special about having that person you can't wait to see again.'

Co-written by Thomas Rhett and producer Josh Kerr alongside Rocky Block and John Byron, 'Be There In A Minute' pairs an infectious melody with polished, guitar-driven production, balancing contemporary country textures with the warmth and soul that have long defined his sound. Setting the scene for an electric evening on Saturday (11/7), Thomas Rhett will debut the song on CBS, performing as part of the annual Air Force vs. Army rivalry college football game. Kicking off at 7PM ET, fans can watch via the CBS Television Network and on Paramount+ (Premium).

'We started playing this song out on the road a few weeks ago, and it's been so much fun seeing people connect with it. The energy around this one has made us even more excited to get it out there,' Thomas Rhett says. 'I'm stoked that everyone can hear it on country radio, and getting to perform it during the Army-Air Force game feels like a pretty special way to kick things off.'

About Thomas Rhett

Pairing his laid-back perspective with a vocal drenched in casual country soul, DIAMOND-certified Thomas Rhett has built a career fueled by equal parts energy and emotion, continually keeping fans on their toes. In just 10 years, he has earned 25 No. 1s, 22 billion streams and armfuls of awards-eight ACM Awards including 2020 'Entertainer of the Year,' two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period. He recently wrapped THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE U.S. tour, which launched with electrifying co-headlining stadium shows alongside Niall Horan at Nashville's GEODIS Park and Hersheypark Stadium. Thomas Rhett will close out the year with tour dates in Las Vegas (12/10, 12/12) before heading to Mexico in January and bringing the THE SOUNDTRACK TO LIFE TOUR to the U.K. in April 2027 for headline arena dates in Manchester, London and Glasgow, marking his first headlining run in the region since 2018 and bringing the 'unparalleled energy' (American Songwriter) that has made his live show one of country music's most sought-after experiences. For updates and to learn more, visit ThomasRhett.com and connect on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Matt Paskert









Photo Credit: Matt Paskert

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