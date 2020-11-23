This Thanksgiving, Feast on Fun Films and Cooking Shows on Tubi

Tubi, FOX Entertainment's free streaming platform, kicks off the holiday season by showcasing a variety of Thanksgiving favorites, along with the perfect at-home culinary class, "Cook Like a Chef." Enjoy the season of gratitude with these festive family features.

"Cold Turkey" (2013) - Starring Cheryl Hines, Peter Bogdanovich, and more. A dysfunctional family with plenty of secrets is thrown into further turmoil when the black sheep of THE FAMILY crashes their Thanksgiving gathering.

"Hell's Kitchen" - Gordon Ramsay's hit culinary competition series showcases some of the top chefs in the country competing for the ultimate grand prize. Catch up ahead of the new season, which debuts Thursday, January 7 on FOX .

"Cook Like a Chef" - Learn how to make the perfect turkey (Season 1, episode 1003) and mashed potatoes (Season 1, episode 1027).

"Free Birds" (2013) - Starring THE VOICE talent of Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson, Amy Poehler and more. Determined not to end up as menu items, two turkeys travel back in time to try and prevent the tradition of eating fellow fowl on Thanksgiving.

"Hollidaysburg" (2014) - Starring Rachel Keller and Tobin Mitnick. Five high-school friends discover some things never change when they return home for Thanksgiving, after their first semester in college.

"Thanksgiving with the Carters" (2019) - Starring Kelsey Delemar, John D. Gordon and more. The tale of a family that believes the season of gratitude isn't complete unless you surprise your family with something positive and unique.

"The Myth of Fingerprints" (1997) - Starring Julianne Moore and Roy Scheider. This film charts the unrest and complex bonds among members of a family who gather for Thanksgiving Day.

"What's Cooking?" (2000) - Starring Joan Chen, Julianna Margulies, Kyra Sedgwick and more. This heartwarming drama focuses on the tensions and Thanksgiving traditions of four families of varying ethnicities in Los Angeles.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest HUB Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

