The Walt Disney Company Makes History With Record-Breaking 60 Emmy Awards

Disney has won 60 Emmy® Awards across its content brands, studios and platforms, including ABC, Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Disney Television Studios (20th Television, 20th Television Animation and ABC Signature), FX, FX Productions, Hulu, National Geographic and The Walt Disney Studios (20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm Ltd. and Marvel Studios).

Disney’s FX received 36 awards, the most for any of the company’s brands or studios and the most in the history of FX. This year’s most-winning series, “Shōgun,” won 19 awards, setting a new TV Academy record for any series in a single year. “The Bear” broke its own record of most wins for a comedy series in a single year, taking home 11 wins.

Liza Colón-Zayas of Disney FX’s “The Bear” is the first Latina to win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Anna Sawai of Disney FX’s “Shōgun” is the first actor of Asian descent to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Disney Branded Television’s “Jim Henson Idea Man” is the most-winning documentary of the year, securing five awards including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Program.

Disney’s streaming platforms are home to 59 wins collectively, with 50 on Hulu and nine on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Studios received four awards including one for 20th Century Studios’ “Quiz Lady” and “The Beach Boys”; Lucasfilm Ltd.’s “Ahsoka” and Marvel Studios’ “What If…? An Immersive Story.”

Photo credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland

