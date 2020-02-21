The Paley Center Announces Spring Schedule

The Paley Center is pleased to announce that the Paley Archive, the world's largest collection of television and radio programs, will have a new home at the Beverly Hills Public Library starting this spring. Often referred to as a national treasure, the Paley Archive is the world's largest collection of publicly accessible television and radio programs, spanning 100 years and representing programs from over 70 countries.

The Paley Center also announced an exciting lineup of PaleyLive and Paley Media Council programs as part of its 2020 spring calendar. Following a season launch earlier this month with a special program honoring Henry Winkler for his acclaimed and enduring body of work on television, the Paley Center's public programs will continue throughout the spring with events featuring some of the brightest and most respected names in television and entertainment. The events will take place at locations in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, joining the Paley Center's annual PaleyFest television festival which will run from March 13 to 22 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"We are so proud to announce the Beverly Hills Public Library as the new home of the Paley Archive, and are incredibly grateful to the city of Beverly Hills for recognizing the historical and educational value of the Paley Archive," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "And we're thrilled to announce this new schedule of PaleyLive and Paley Media Council events, and look forward to welcoming television fans and members of the entertainment industry to these exciting and diverse programs."

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in an intimate setting. PaleyLive programs not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also educate and entertain the public. The upcoming 2020 PaleyLive LA programs include:

A Million Little Things: Screening and Conversation

February 25, 2020

7:00 pm

Location: Director's Guild of America

ABC's engrossing drama A Million Little Things recently celebrated its winter premiere. Created by DJ Nash, the series expertly mines the emotional lives of a diverse group of friends as they struggle in the aftermath of tragedy. Blessed with a gifted ensemble cast who bring the series's richly drawn characters to life, A Million Little Things has become one of television's most popular dramas. The Paley Center will screen an upcoming episode followed by a conversation with members of the cast including David Guintoli (Eddie Saville), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), Chandler Riggs (Patrick 'PJ' Nelson), Jason Ritter (Eric), D.J. Nash (Creator & Executive Producer), Gabriel Mann (composer), plus additional guests to be announced. The conversation will be moderated by Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life In Pieces).

An Evening in Little America

Monday, April 6, 2020

7:00 pm

The Director's Guild of America

Inspired by the stories that appear in Epic magazine, Little America, Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed anthology series which Salon dubbed "a joyful roadtrip through the American dream," is a heartfelt and inspiring look at the funny, romantic, compelling, and often surprising stories of immigrants in America. Each episode presents a unique window into the many facets of the American Dream, and a hopeful celebration of the threads that bind us. From the award-winning creative team behind The Big Sick and Master of None, the series has become one of the platform's breakout successes, and was recently renewed for a second season. The Paley Center will screen an episode from the series followed by a conversation with the creative team including Lee Eisenberg, Executive Producer/Showrunner, Kumail Nanjiani, Executive Producer, Emily V. Gordon, Executive Producer, Alan Yang, Executive Producer, Sian Heder, Executive Producer, and Joshuah Bearman, Executive Producer.

"We couldn't be more excited that "Little America" is being recognized by the Paley Center. We're grateful to be telling these stories and have been blown away with the response from the audience," said executive producers and showrunners Sian Heder and Lee Eisenberg.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Screening & Conversation

Monday, April 13, 2020

7:00 pm

Location: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Le Grand Trianon Ballroom

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is NBC's wholly original musical dramedy about a computer coder who, after an MRI mishap, suddenly starts to hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her, but as imaginatively staged musical numbers that are only visible to her. Created by Austin Winsberg & choreographed by Emmy-winner Mandy Moore (La La Land), the series has charmed critics and viewers alike since its debut this January. Zoey is blessed with a gifted ensemble of actors, including Suburgatory's Jane Levy and icons Lauren Graham and Mary Steenburgen, who expertly balance the series's dramatic, comedic, and often romantic story lines. The Paley Center will screen an upcoming episode followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team including: Jane Levy (Zoey Clarke), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Peter Gallagher (Mitch), Skylar Astin (Max), Alex Newell (Mo), John Clarence Stewart (Simon), Austin Winsberg, Creator & Executive Producer, Mandy Moore, Choreographer & Producer, plus additional guests to be announced.

"We truly couldn't be more excited or more honored to have a panel at the Paley Center. We look forward to talking about the first season of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. There might even be some singing. And dancing, too. We can't control it. It's just what happens when you get this group together in a room," said Austin Winsberg.

An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President

Friday, May 1, 2020

7:00 pm

Location: The Beverly Wilshire, Wintergarden Ballroom

In her first major project following her groundbreaking work on Jane the Virgin, Golden Globe-winner Gina Rodriguez returns as the Executive Producer and occasional star of the heartwarming multigenerational Disney+ comedy series Diary of a Future President. Created by Ilana Peña, the series imaginatively traces the origin story of a future president of the United States using narration from twelve-year-old Cuban American girl Elena's (Tess Romero) diary entries. Praised by the Hollywood Reporter for its "positive messages and admirably progressive streak," Diary features a top-notch cast including Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black) and Michael Weaver (The Real O'Neals); and making his acting debut in the series, Charlie Bushnell; as well as stand-out guest performances by Aisha Tyler among others. Gina Rodriguez and members of the cast and creative team join us for a screening and conversation about the inspirations for, and creative process behind, this winning series with an original creative voice.

Tickets to An Evening in Little America, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Screening & Conversation, and An Evening with Gina Rodriguez and Diary of a Future President go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members starting today at 10:00 am; Individual Members Thursday, February 20 at 9:00 am; and to the general public February 21 at 9:00 am. The general public is strongly encouraged to sign up for Paley Center Membership as PaleyLive programs often sell out during the Member purchase period. For more information on tickets and other benefits of Paley Membership, please visit paleycenter.org.

The Paley Media Council is an invitation-only membership community for entertainment, media, and technology industry executives that provides an independent forum for top industry leaders to explore the evolving way in which we create, consume, and connect through media and technology. Featuring candid conversation with the best minds in the industry, the Paley Media Council offers events covering the full Spectrum of media businesses to a membership audience. Upcoming events include:

A Conversation with Brian Robbins

Thursday, June 25

6:15 pm

Location: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Brian Robbins is President of Kids & Family Entertainment for ViacomCBS, with oversight of all strategy, creative and business operations for the company's kids and young-adult focused brands including Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness. He also has purview over The Nick Experience, Nickelodeon's experiential division which includes live shows, as well as Nick's domestic consumer products business. Robbins will share how the network's animation slate ladders up to an overall strategy, as well as what's next for Nickelodeon.





Related Articles View More TV Stories