The Oscars Score 16.6 Million Total Viewers

The 94th Oscars on ABC attracted an average audience of 16.6 million Total Viewers and delivered a 3.8/28 among Adults 18-49 based on National Live+Same Day program data.

"The Oscars" skyrocketed over last year's broadcast (on 4/25/21) by 58% in Total Viewers (16.6 million vs. 10.5 million) and by 73% in Adults 18-49 (3.8/28 vs. 2.2/15).

The 94th Oscars stood as the highest-rated entertainment special in primetime on any network in two years among Adults 18-49 (3.8/28) - since ABC's broadcast of the 2020 Oscars on 2/9/20.

ABC's 2022 telecast of "The Oscars" ranked as the No. 1 primetime entertainment program of the season to date in both Total Viewers (16.6 million) and Adults 18-49 (3.8/28).

The 94th Oscars was the strongest awards show telecast in two years in both Total Viewers (16.6 million) and Adults 18-49 (3.8/28) - since ABC's broadcast of the 2020 Oscars on 2/9/20.

The 94th Oscars drove 22.7 million total social interactions, spiking 139% over last year's broadcast (9.5 million) to become the most social Oscars telecast on record.

"The Oscars" ranked as the No. 1 most social entertainment program of the year to date and the year's No. 2 most social telecast overall, behind the SUPER BOWL LVI.

"The Oscars" stood as the No. 1 entertainment program of the year in terms of social video consumption, with 16.0 million video views across Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Hosted by Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer, the 94th Oscars were held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the DolbyÂ® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and were televised live on ABC. Check out the full list of winners here.

Oscars presenters included Liza Minnelli, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Brolin, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jacob Elordi, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, ZoÃ« Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Jason Mamoa, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Scott, Naomi Scott, J.K. Simmons, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Rachel Zegler.

BeyoncÃ©, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and SebastiÃ¡n Yatra performed this year's nominated songs. The telecast also included the first live performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.