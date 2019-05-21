The Milestone 10th Season of MASTERCHEF Kicks Off With Another Crop of Talented Home Cooks

Celebrating its milestone 10th season, television's No. 1 cooking show, MASTERCHEF, will air two nights per week, kicking off Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and joining the Thursday lineup on Thursday, June 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

This season, the judges - award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich - take the series to new heights, selecting just 20 incredible home cooks from a batch of top-notch culinary talent.

Throughout the season, the home cooks will face a series of challenges, including cooking for a 10th anniversary pool party, catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding reception, feeding ravenous NASCAR drivers at the Irwindale Speedway and, for the first time ever, traveling to the U.K., to take over dinner service at Chef Ramsay's flagship London restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Tough competition, surprise guests and many challenges are in store, with one home cook ultimately claiming the title of MASTERCHEF, the $250,000 grand prize and, for the first time in MASTERCHEF history, an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.

In the premiere episode, "The Epic 10th Season Auditions - Pt. 1," airing Wednesday, May 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, dozens of hopefuls enter the MASTERCHEF kitchen for the first time and have one chance to wow the judges and secure a a spot in the Season 10 field of competitors. In the season's second episode, "Auditions - Pt. 2 / Battle Round," airing Wednesday, June 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), find out which cooks round out the top 20 home cooks for the season!

Below are the hometowns, names and professions of the home cooks who will participate in the MASTERCHEF Battle for a White Apron:

State/Hometown Name Profession Arizona Phoenix Brielle Gunderson Stay-At-Home Mom California Folsom Redondo Beach San Diego Simi Valley David Ke Fred Chang Sarah Faherty Deanna Colon Electrical Engineer Revenue Analyst Former Army Interrogator Vocal Coach Georgia Atlanta Camerron Dangerfield Product Analyst Cartersville Epworth Dorian Hunter Noah Sims Creeler Septic Systems Foreman Illinois Chicago Algean Garner II Clinical Psychologist Italy Milan Luca Schifanella Scientist Massachusetts Boston Kenny Palazzolo Carpenter Michigan Durand Grand Rapids Liz Linn Micah Yaroch Events Consultant Kitchen Porter Minnesota Minneapolis St. Paul Vivian Aronson Windy Ross Yoga Instructor Child Protection Supervisor New Jersey Somerset Manjula Sarkar HR Director New York Bronx Brooklyn New York Rochester Troy West Nyack Wuta Onda Evan Tesiny Kimberly White Lydia Carlston Shari Mukherjee Charli Spiegel Subha Ramiah English Teacher Sales Coordinator Shoe Designer Model Stay-At-Home Mom Bartender R&D Director Oklahoma Ada Renee Rice Receptionist Pennsylvania Philadelphia Sam Haaz Attorney Pittsburgh Michael Silverstein Real Estate Flipper Rhode Island Barrington Nick DiGiovanni College Student South Carolina Charleston Poly's Island Summerville Jason Keefe Jamie Hough Anthony Rivera Ari Goodstein Truck Contractor Fisherman Telecom Service Manager Sales Manager Texas Austin Allen Soriano Entrepreneur Dallas Bri Baker Mollie Guerra Cocktail Server Account Manager Sabina Pincus Software Sales United Kingdom London Keturah King Freelance Writer

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.

ABOUT GORDON RAMSAY

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated, multi-Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic that are seen by audiences worldwide, including his FOX shows, "The F Word with ordon Ramsay," GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, HELL'S KITCHEN and MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN, as well as Bravo's "Best New Restaurant" and competition series "Food Court Wars."

In the U.K., he's produced "Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars" and "Gordon Ramsay's Great Escape" for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series "My Kitchen" for UKTV's Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, "Ultimate Home Cooking" and "Ultimate Cookery Course," for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," all under his One Potato Two Potato banner.

His next-generation multimedia production company, Studio Ramsay, was founded in 2016 by Ramsay, and has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television shows, creating new formats and innovative programming that include a scripted arm focused on food-related themes and development of new talent on a global front. The catalog of programs that Ramsay has worked on historically with All3Media via One Potato Two Potato, together with new original content he's currently developing, make for a unique and dynamic production and distribution partnership. Studio Ramsay's first production, live series "The F Word With Gordon Ramsay," premiered in the U.S. on FOX; and its second FOX series, GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, was one of the summer's most-watched new series. Its first daytime cooking series, "Culinary Genius," premiered on ITV in the U.K. and was Syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S. The documentary series, "Gordon on Cocaine," premiered on ITV to critical acclaim. "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch," starring Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children's channel CBBC, is also produced by Studio Ramsay.

ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA

Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including newly launched studio Endemol Shine Boomdog, which produces original content for both the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican markets. Subsidiary production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original and 51 Minds Entertainment.





