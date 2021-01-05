The Mads Release New Short 'Health - Your Cleanliness'

Mystery Science Theater 3000 stars Trace Beaulieu ("Dr. Clayton Forrester") and Frank Conniff ("TV's Frank), known collectively as "The Mads," have released a new video, featuring the duo riffing on a 1953 educational short entitled, "Health - Your Cleanliness." The video, which is an excerpt from a ticketed October livestream the Mads conducted, has been released ahead of their upcoming livestream on January 12, 2021 @ 8pm EST, The Mads: A Night of Shorts 2.

The January 12 livestream will be the seventh online event The Mads have produced in collaboration with Dumb Industries, which will find Beaulieu & Trace riffing on an all new collection of vintage educational short films, followed by a special Q&A with The Mads and fellow MST3K co-star Mary Jo Pehl, who played Pearl Forrester on the cult TV show.

Previous guests for The Mads' livestreams have included Victoria Price (daughter of horror legend Vincent Price), Jonah Ray (host of Mystery Science Theater 3000 ), Dana Gould ( STAN AGAINST EVIL ), Andy Kindler ( Maron , BOB'S BURGERS ), J. Elvis Weinstein (writer for Mystery Science Theater 3000 ), and Rich Koz (host of MeTV's Svengooglie).

While The Mads have yet to officially offer any of their livestream recordings for sale, all ticket holders receive a link to download a recording of the show afterwards, as long as tickets are purchased prior to the broadcast. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Friends in Need Food Shelf, a community-funded food shelf and 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the residents of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island in Minnesota.

Tickets for The Mads: A Night of Shorts 2 are on sale now for $10.

Watch the new short here: