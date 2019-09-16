The Kilcher Family Continues Their Quest for Survival in All-New Season of ALASKA THE LAST FRONTIER

For over 80 years, generations of Kilchers have survived on the Alaskan homestead, passing down valuable lessons, techniques and skills while continuously learning new homestead practices necessary for the preservation of their unique Alaskan lifestyle. Now, the next generation must rise up like never before and take on new challenges and fresh opportunities to lead the Kilcher family into the future. The brand-new season of ALASKA THE LAST FRONTIER premieres Sunday, October 6 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Weather on the homestead has become more unpredictable than ever and the Kilchers must STRIKE BACK against a rapidly changing Alaskan wilderness. A warmer, earlier spring has prematurely melted most of the winter snow, turning the homestead pastureland into a life-threatening muddy swamp for their cattle. To help their livestock thrive, Otto Kilcher uses a spark of his mechanical genius to get his heavy-duty dozer, a workhorse of a machine with a long history of helping build Alaska, working again so he can clear new grazing land for the cows.

Throughout the season, THE FAMILY will need to use proven Kilcher ingenuity on their quest for survival. A primary goal for the Kilchers is to expand their grazing land to remote Perl Island, an area without predators that will keep their animals safe. But the island's tumultuous weather and perilous seas make it dangerous for the Kilchers to travel there safely. In addition, for the first-time ever in the series, Kilcher women Jane and Eve embark on the first hunt of the season, making their mark as leaders of the Kilcher family.

This season is a true test of the tribe as the Kilchers continue to balance the need for progress while holding strong to family tradition.

This season is a true test of the tribe as the Kilchers continue to balance the need for progress while holding strong to family tradition.

ALASKA THE LAST FRONTIER is produced for Discovery Channel by Discovery Studios. For Discovery Studios, Brigham Cottam, Molly Mayock, Sandy Varo Jarrell and Suzanne Rauscher are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Gretchen Morning and John Slaughter are executive producers and Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer.





