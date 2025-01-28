The Jonas Brothers Set Holiday Movie at Disney+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Branded Television has announced the “Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie” (Working Title), a holiday comedy from 20th Television that is slated to premiere during the 2025 holiday season on Disney+. In the movie, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families. The Jonas Brothers also serve as producers.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“I Want You Back,” “This Is Us,” “Love, Simon”) serve as writers and producers. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are producers, alongside Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. EmmyⓇ and Academy AwardⓇ winner Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady,” “This Is Us”) is directing, and GRAMMYⓇ nominee Justin Tranter is executive music producer, writing the original songs. The movie is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Nick Jonas will seen on Broadway in a new limited engagement of The Last Five Years, which opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at the Hudson Theatre.

