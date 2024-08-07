The Gotham Film & Media Institute Unveils Lineup for 2024 Gotham Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gotham Film and Media Institute have announced the programming for the 2024 Gotham Week, taking place Monday, September 30th – Friday, October 4th in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Gotham Week will feature the third-annual Gotham Week Expo and a reimagined Project Market, which will showcase narrative and documentary features, as well as additional projects through the Global Producers Hub. The previously announced Series Creators to Watch, and Branded Storytellers to Watch will also be in attendance. In addition, Gotham Week will offer filmmaker conversations and screenings.

“An impactful, joyous, and informative event, Gotham Week is where the industry discovers and supports bold writers, directors, and producers creating innovative work,” said Kia Brooks, Deputy Director of The Gotham. “We look forward to bringing The Gotham community together to celebrate so many brilliant creatives and extraordinary projects as well as an opportunity for our organizational partners to provide thought leadership on the current state of the film and media industry.”

2024 Gotham Week programming includes:

Project Market, a meetings-driven forum connecting new fiction and documentary projects in development with key industry executives interested in identifying projects for development, financing, or distribution. The Project Market will offer Features in Development, Shorts to Features, Spotlight on Documentaries, and Global Producers Hub, each highlighting a wide range of established and rising voices in film and media. The filmmakers in the Spotlight on Documentaries section tackle a wide array of pressing subjects, including criminal justice, LGBTQ+ stories, and the environment. The narrative sections (including the Global Producers Hub) projects’ genres include Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Thriller, Crime Thriller/Western, Horror, Coming of Age and more.

Gotham Week Expo, which brings together partners from The Gotham’s Expanding Communities initiative to provide community and thought leadership on topics pertinent to film and media creators, including discussing challenges and solutions on how to approach advocacy and career advancement. More information forthcoming in a future press release.

Awards Screenings featuring filmmakers and cast with accompanying discussions and receptions that will gather audiences of Gotham members, industry voters, and tastemakers at iconic NYC venues.

2024 Gotham Project Market Highlights

At the 2024 Project Market, Lily Gladstone (The Unknown Country), will present Buffalo Stone which she co-wrote and produced with co-writer/directors Daniel Glick and Ivy Macdonald and producers Ivan MacDonald and Sarah Clarke as part of the U.S. Features in Development section. The all-new Shorts to Features section will include projects with noteworthy teams such as Plaisir, written and directed by Molly Gillis, produced by Tara Sheffer and Maria Altamirano (producer of All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt). Spotlight on Documentaries will feature Chase Joynt’s (Framing Agnes) See You Tomorrow, as well as Jesse Short Bull (Lakota Nation vs. United States) and David France (How to Survive a Plague) with Free Leonard Peltier. Additionally, new features from notable producers in the Global Producers Hub include In Case of Apocalypse from Gabriel Mayers (A Different Man).

The Project Market is the longest-running event of its kind in the United States. Recent Project Market alumni include Sean Wang’s Dìdi (弟弟) (Focus Features), Raven Jackson’s All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (A24), Erica Tremblay’s Fancy Dance (Apple TV+), Shaunak Sen's ALL THAT Breathes (HBO Documentary Films), Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny (Amazon), Laurel Parmet’s The Starling Girl (Bleecker Street), Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw’s The Truffle Hunters (Sony Pictures Classics), and Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar's American Factory (Netflix). For the first time, Gotham is also proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Studios to include projects in the Project Market from Disney-supported filmmakers.

The full list of 112 projects and filmmakers participating in the 2024 Gotham Week Project Market is available here.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, the Documentary Development Initiative in partnership with HBO Documentary Films, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, Expanding Communities, and Filmmaker Magazine.

