'The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special' to Air on NBC

This New Year’s Eve on NBC, Seth Meyers takes a look back at memorable editions of “Late Night’s” popular “Day Drinking” segment with an all-new special, “The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special.”

“Late Night’s” popular “Day Drinking” segment has garnered millions of views and has featured guests that include Rihanna, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers, Lorde and more. “The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special" will air Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m.-12:35 a.m. on NBC.

Seth Meyers rings in the New Year by looking back on his many Day Drinking segments, including moments with Rihanna, Post Malone, Will Forte, Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Kevin Hart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

