The Cast of CENTER STAGE Reunites to Raise Money for Artists

Amanda Schull, Zoe Saldana, Sascha Radetsky and Ethan Stiefel and more will take part.

Stars of the cult classic film CENTER STAGE, including Amanda Schull, Zoe Saldana, Sascha Radetsky and Ethan Stiefel, will come together on Tuesday, September 1 for a virtual fundraiser in support of American Ballet Theatre's Crisis Relief Fund, which provides aid for dancers, production crew, musicians, ballet staff and faculty impacted by canceled tour engagements due to COVID-19. During the pre-recorded reunion, moderated by "CNN Newsroom" anchor Poppy Harlow, the actors will look back at the making of the film that spawned two sequels and helped bring the ballet world into the Pop culture spotlight.



The reunion will premiere simultaneously on the American Ballet Theatre and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Youtube channels at 7:30pm EDT. Viewers on both channels will be able to use YouTube's integrated fundraising capabilities to donate to the ABT Crisis Relief Fund.



American Ballet Theatre will also be hosting a ticketed pre-event reception via Zoom, beginning at 6:15pm EDT. Moderated by ABT dancer Erica Lall and ABT Accelerator Co-Chair and Gagosian Gallery Director Sarah Hoover, the reception will feature an exclusive conversation with Sascha Radetsky, former ABT Soloist and Artistic Director of ABT Studio Company and Ethan Stiefel, former ABT Principal Dander and current faculty member. Tickets, benefitting the ABT Crisis Relief Fund, will start at $150; for more information please email specialevents@abt.org.



Center Stage, which celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year, follows a group of ballet students in the competitive world of professional dance where they must devote themselves to their art with the rigor of Olympic athletes. While experiencing the joys, sorrows and conflicts of youth they vie for a place in a prestigious ballet company and strive to take center stage. The film has inspired two sequels, Center Stage: Turn It Up and Center Stage: On Pointe, and an upcoming series in development with Sony Pictures Television. Center Stage is available now on disc and digital.

Watch the trailer for "Center Stage" here:

