The CW Network Releases Primetime Listings for the Week of May 22nd

Below are the CW Network's Primetime listings for the week of May 22nd. All times in the schedules are EST.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

RIVERDALE

"Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE GHOSTS OF RIVERDALE - After failing to get Pop's declared a historical landmark, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists Archie's (KJ Apa) help saving the diner from Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) opens up to Agent Drake (guest star Sophia Tatum) about her ability to see people's evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie (Charles Melton) and the shareholders declare war on Veronica (Camila Mendes), she turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help maintaining control of the Babylonium. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) reconnects with her childhood crush Heather (guest star Caroline Day), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) continue their fight for custody of Baby Anthony. Mädchen Amick also stars. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Gigi Swift & Ryan Terrebonne (#615). Original airdate 5/22/2022.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

"Greg Proops 7" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

IT'S MIGHTY FUNNY - Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to THE TEST through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their WILD imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#907). Original airdate 1/29/2021.

WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

"Babysitting Lemurs" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

IT'S A JUNGLE OUT THERE - DON'T miss stories you won't hear anywhere else from guest stars Brooke Shields, Sal Vulcano, Amber Ruffin, and Ayad Akthar as they try to fool host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees - and each other! Can you figure out if these wildly hilarious tales are fact or fiction? (#107). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 5/21/2022.

MONDAY, MAY 23

SEASON FINALE

ALL AMERICAN

"Champagne Glasses" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

TRANSITIONS - After an intense ending to the Halloween party, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries his best to compartmentalize everything and focus on the big Homecoming game. Much to Laura's (Monet Mazur) dismay, Billy (Taye Diggs) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) set out on a mission to do what they think is right, which leads them to learn more than they anticipated. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes it known in what he wants but is met with resistance, and Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets an unexpected bombshell at work. Coop (Bre-Z) is at an emotional crossroads and Asher (Cody Christian) learns the power of adjustments. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) gets a life changing offer she may not be able to refuse. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#420). Original airdate 5/23/2022.

SEASON FINALE

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

"Irreplaceable" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

MEANT TO BE - As Homecoming week continues, Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with her role on the tennis team and Thea (Camille Hyde) receives some upsetting news. With Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) nowhere to be found, an interim coach steps in which creates conflict for Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) as they try to win their most important game. Keisha (Netta Walker) throws herself into raising funds for Bringston in the hopes of helping to keep her chosen family together, while Cam (Mitchell Edwards) makes a decision that could have major consequences. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) finds herself back in the spotlight with a surprising career opportunity. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Megan McNamara (#113). Original airdate 5/23/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

SUPERMAN & LOIS

"Bizarros in a Bizarro World" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

ELAT YRANOITUAC A - Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is... bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one WILD ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#210). Original airdate 4/26/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.





SUPERMAN & LOIS

"Truth and Consequences" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

DAVID RAMSEY ("ARROW") DIRECTS THE EPISODE - We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) smirking at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), who is still standing on the porch with Jordan (Alex Garfin). Jon-El, catches sight of his doppelganger Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), standing not too far away. He lunges at him and Jordan tries to intervene but Jon-El appears to be stronger and faster than him. Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Buck also star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong (#211). Original airdate 5/3/2022.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

THE FLASH

"The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

CAITY LOTZ DIRECTS - THE FLASH (Grant Gustin) gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson (#816). Original airdate 5/25/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

KUNG FU

"Bloodline" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THE RACE TO FIND MIA - Nicky's (Olivia Liang) desperation to find Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) intensifies after learning that Mia is beginning to unravel, and that Xiao's (Vanessa Kai) prophecy may be coming true. Meanwhile, Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) makes a surprising discovery about Russell Tan's (guest star Kee Chan) plan. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu and Gavin Stenhouse also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Michael Deigh (#211). Original airdate 5/25/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

WALKER

"No Such Thing as Fair Play" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS - Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it's not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Katherine Alyse (#214). Original airdate 4/14/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.





SEASON FINALE

LEGACIES

"Do You Mind Staying with Me for Another Minute?" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WELCOME HOME - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources. Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed Michael A. Allowitz (#416). Original airdate 5/26/2022.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

CHARMED

"Divine SECRETS OF the O.G. Sisterhood" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

STRONGER TOGETHER - While the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey and Lucy Barrett) are still reeling from a shocking turn of events, The Unseen have infiltrated every corner of the magical realm and are on the precipice of their plans to destroy the Power of Three forever. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Paul Wu directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Ivy Malone (#411). Original airdate 5/27/2022.

DYNASTY

"Do You Always Talk to Turtles" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DLV) (HDTV)

SNAKE IN THE GRASS - Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) work on the opening of PPA but not all goes as planned. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) goes to EXTREME MEASURES to further her company. Adam (Sam Underwood) needs Liam's (Adam Huber) help in his next business venture and when Liam doesn't pull through, Sam reveals a damaging secret. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) is worried about Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and comes up with a plan and needs Kirby's (Maddison Brown) help to execute it. Dominique (Michael Michele) voices her concern about Jeff's (Sam Adegoke) new mission but he's not backing down. The episode was written by Malcolm Boomer & Chava Friedberg and directed by Andi Behring (#513). Original airdate 5/27/2022.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

"Jeff Davis 15" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

GOOD-HUMORED FUN - Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to THE TEST through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their WILD imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#1005). Original airdate 11/6/2021.

WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

"Newman's Piggyback Ride" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE - In the series premiere of The CW's newest reality series WOULD I LIE TO YOU?, host Aasif Mandvi encourages opposing teams, led by captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees, to weave elaborate and hysterical tales leaving everyone to decide...is it the truth, or is it a lie? Guest starring Dulcé Sloan, Hannah Pilkes, Richard Kind, and Santino Fontana (#110). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/9/2022.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"Music and Tech Magic" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

ROCK STAR MAGIC - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Levent, Jeff Hobson, Kid Ace, Trigg Watson, Chris Funk, Johnny Ace Palmer and Ed Alonzo (#804). Original airdate 4/30/2022.

"The One About a Chipper, Sawchuck and a Cook" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

CHALLENGING THE SKEPTICS - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Farrell Dillon, Chipper Lowell, Murray SawChuck, Rachel Wax, Rob Lake, Shaun Jay and Bill Cook (#805). Original airdate 5/7/2022.