Terrace Martin, Isidora Goreshter Unpack Sexuality, Gangs and 90s LA Rap on THE DROP After Show
Panel connects survival and ambition to the sounds that defined West Coast rap.
The fourth episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA After Show brings together Grammy-nominated musician and producer Terrace Martin, actress Isidora Goreshter and cultural commentator Watts Homie Quan for a wide-ranging conversation about the forces that shaped Los Angeles' music scene in the early 1990s. The panel examines how sexuality and image factored into the entertainment industry of that era, alongside the ways gang culture, ambition and survival intersected for artists trying to break through.
Their discussion frames the period as one where adversity and opportunity fed directly into creativity, tracing a line from the pressures artists faced to the sounds that ultimately came to define a generation of West Coast music. Martin, whose work as a musician and producer has earned Grammy recognition, brings that perspective to bear on how the industry's demands shaped artistic choices at the time.
THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA After Show is hosted by DJ Hed and pairs cast members from the FX spinoff series with guests who lived through or closely studied the era the show depicts. The series itself follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap.
Earlier episodes of the After Show have taken similar deep dives into the world behind the series, including a conversation with rapper and actor Buddy, community activist Skipp Townsend and original Snowfall cast member De'Aundre Bonds on how Los Angeles street politics shaped West Coast rap.
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