Television Academy Foundation to Present 'The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives'

“The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives” will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9-10 a.m. PST.

Jan. 09, 2023  

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced it will present "The Power of TV: Reshaping Breast Cancer Narratives" on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9-10 a.m. PST. The free, open-to-the-public event will be held at the Television Academy's North Hollywood campus. To register, visit here.

Developed in partnership with Hollywood, Health & Society, a program of the University of Southern California Annenberg Norman Lear Center, the event will assemble storytellers and a medical and public health expert to discuss the very-real disparities in health care services that exist in access to health risk, prevention, treatment messages and care for people of color.

The conversation will focus primarily on young women who are most affected by early onset breast cancer, the inequities in access to risk information and health care, and how television programs can inspire young women to take action for their health. Speakers will explore ways in which content creators can shed light on the topic and promote positive social change by incorporating more storylines on these issues in their programs.

Panelists will include showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff (Grey's Anatomy); co-executive producer and writer Kristi Korzec (Superman & Lois); the creator of Dickinson on Apple TV+, Alena Smith, who penned a recent New York Times article on her own preventative breast cancer surgery; and Dr. Lisa C. Richardson, M.D., M.P.H., Director, CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control. The discussion will be moderated by Carri Twigg, co-founder and head of development for Culture House production company.



