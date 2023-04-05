Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Television Academy Foundation to Present THE POWER OF TV: REPRESENTING CLIMATE CHANGE ON SCREEN

To commemorate Earth Day the Foundation is assembling content creators and climate change experts.

Apr. 05, 2023  

The Television Academy Foundation will host "The Power of TV: Representing Climate Change On Screen," presented by the Los Angeles Times, on Tuesday, April 18, from 9-10 a.m. PDT. The free, open-to-the-public event will be held at the Television Academy's North Hollywood campus. To register, visit Click Here.

A report published in October 2022 by nonprofit environmental firm Good Energy and the USC Norman Lear Center found few references to climate change and environmental crises in a survey of more than 37,000 scripts from 2016 to 2020. The data showed that only 0.6% featured the words "climate change."

To commemorate Earth Day the Foundation is assembling content creators and climate change experts to discuss the many ways in which media storytellers can raise public consciousness on the issue of climate change through storylines.

Panelists for the event include the award-winning screenwriter, director, producer, playwright and creator of the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations (starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and Marion Cotillard), Scott Z. Burns; founder and CEO of Good Energy, Anna Jane Joyner; creative director of the NRDC's Rewrite the Future initiative, Meredith Milton; and co-creator of mixed-ish, Peter Saji, who was the recipient of the 2020 Environmental Media Association Award. The discussion will be moderated by Los Angeles Times environment reporter Rosanna Xia.

The event will be held at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center, 5210 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. A pre-event continental breakfast will be served for all attendees at 8 a.m. prior to the 9 a.m. panel discussion. Admission is free; RSVP is required. To register, visit Click Here.

"We've assembled a stellar panel of experts to address the representation of climate change on screen," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "We invite everyone to join us for this crucial and compelling discussion on how to inspire more stories on the issue and facilitate television's power to promote positive social change through content."




