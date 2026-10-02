Dakota Johnson Reveals Patient Zero Shoot Details, SNL Birthday Hosting Gig
The actress opened up about her underwater scene during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Dakota Johnson is set to host Saturday Night Live on her own birthday, a scheduling coincidence she addressed during a recent stop on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. The actress sat down with host Seth Meyers to discuss the hosting gig alongside two other projects currently on her plate, her new film Verity and her role in Taylor Swift's music video for "Patient Zero."
In the first clip, Johnson walked Meyers through the timing of her SNL booking, explaining how the hosting date happens to line up with her birthday, before shifting into details about shooting Verity. She also opened up about appearing in Swift's "Patient Zero" video, giving Meyers a sense of what that shoot involved and how she came to be part of it.
The second clip zeroes in on one especially physical moment from that same music video shoot, with Johnson describing what it was like to hold her breath underwater for the "Patient Zero" filming. The brief but vivid account gives a glimpse into the demands of the shoot beyond what audiences see in the finished video.
Together, the two segments paint a picture of an actress juggling a milestone hosting gig with hands-on film work, all while fielding Meyers' questions about the underwater sequence that stood out from her time on Swift's set.
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