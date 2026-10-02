Dakota Johnson Reveals Patient Zero Shoot Details, SNL Birthday Hosting Gig

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Dakota Johnson is set to host Saturday Night Live on her own birthday, a scheduling coincidence she addressed during a recent stop on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS. The actress sat down with host Seth Meyers to discuss the hosting gig alongside two other projects currently on her plate, her new film Verity and her role in Taylor Swift's music video for "Patient Zero."

In the first clip, Johnson walked Meyers through the timing of her SNL booking, explaining how the hosting date happens to line up with her birthday, before shifting into details about shooting Verity. She also opened up about appearing in Swift's "Patient Zero" video, giving Meyers a sense of what that shoot involved and how she came to be part of it.

The second clip zeroes in on one especially physical moment from that same music video shoot, with Johnson describing what it was like to hold her breath underwater for the "Patient Zero" filming. The brief but vivid account gives a glimpse into the demands of the shoot beyond what audiences see in the finished video.

Together, the two segments paint a picture of an actress juggling a milestone hosting gig with hands-on film work, all while fielding Meyers' questions about the underwater sequence that stood out from her time on Swift's set.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 16 Hrs 29 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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