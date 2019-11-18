Taylor Swift Can Perform Her Old Songs at the AMAs

According to Billboard, a statement released today from Big Machine states that Taylor Swift has full rights to perform music from her back catalog of songs on the American Music Awards.

"It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media," the statement says. "Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."

Swift wrote a letter earlier this week alleging that Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun of Big Machine would not permit the artist to perform her previous hits on this years American Music Awards, where she will be honored as Artist of the Decade.

Swift will star in Tom Hooper's upcoming adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats." She and Webber penned a new song for the film, which you can listen to below.

