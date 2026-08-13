Taylor Strecker Breaks Down Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark Status on GET REAL

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Host Amanda Hirsch sat down with Taylor Strecker of House of Stassi and Gabriella Sanon of Vanderpump Villa on GET REAL, Hulu's talk show digging into the streamer's reality programming, for a conversation centered on the premiere season of the hit new reality series. Strecker used the appearance to break down where things currently stand between Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, offering her perspective on the pair's relationship as fans have followed it on screen.

The conversation also turned personal for Strecker, who shared how she really feels about Katie Maloney, giving viewers insight into the dynamics among the cast beyond what plays out in the show itself. Sanon, drawing on her own experience from Vanderpump Villa, joined the discussion to weigh in alongside Strecker as the two compared notes on the reality television landscape.

Beyond the relationship talk, Strecker revealed details of what did not make it to air, pulling back the curtain on moments from the season that viewers never saw play out on camera. Those behind-the-scenes reveals gave the GET REAL segment its central hook, positioning the appearance as a companion piece for fans trying to fill in the gaps left by the edited episodes.

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