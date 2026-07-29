Stassi Schroeder Talks New Series HOUSE OF STASSI and Life After VANDERPUMP RULES

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Stassi Schroeder appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her new series HOUSE OF STASSI, opening up about the project while making clear that she is not entirely walking away from the show that made her a household name, VANDERPUMP RULES.

Schroeder built her public profile on VANDERPUMP RULES, and her new series arrives as a continuation of that visibility rather than a clean break from it. During the GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance, she framed HOUSE OF STASSI as a chance to be more forthcoming with audiences, even as her history on reality television remains part of the conversation.

The interview centered on Schroeder's willingness to be candid in this next chapter, with the GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment positioning HOUSE OF STASSI as a vehicle for that openness. She did not distance herself from her VANDERPUMP RULES years, instead acknowledging that the two chapters of her career remain connected.

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