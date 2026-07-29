Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder Won't Reveal Friendship Status Ahead of HOUSE OF STASSI Episode

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Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder Clark stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA but declined to say where things currently stand between them, keeping the status of their friendship under wraps rather than addressing it on camera. The two pointed viewers toward an upcoming episode of HOUSE OF STASSI for answers instead of discussing the matter directly during the segment.

The appearance centered entirely on that unresolved question, with both women choosing not to characterize their relationship one way or another in front of the cameras. Rather than offering details, Maloney and Schroeder Clark used the moment to build anticipation for how the dynamic between them plays out on the show itself.

No further specifics about the nature of the disagreement or reconciliation were addressed during the GOOD MORNING AMERICA conversation. The two kept their comments limited to confirming that an answer is coming, without elaborating on what led to the uncertainty in the first place.

Viewers looking for clarity on the friendship will need to watch the next installment of HOUSE OF STASSI, which the pair indicated would address what the GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance left open.

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