TRYING Season 5 to Debut Halloween Episode on Apple TV

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Apple TV is set to release a new episode of TRYING season five, the comedy series starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith. Episode six, titled Halloween, follows the eighth-episode season's weekly rollout and finds Nikki and Jason's date night derailed by suspicion while Princess's night spirals out of control. The series was created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton.

Episode six of the eight-episode comedy will debut on Wednesday, August 12, followed by one episode weekly through Wednesday, August 26.

Episode 506: 'Halloween' - Premieres Wednesday, August 12

Nikki and Jason's date night is derailed by suspicion, as Princess' night spirals out of control.

About 'Trying' S5

Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler's (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd ('Down Cemetery Road'), BAFTA Award nominee Siân Brooke ('Blue Lights'), Actor Award nominee Celia Imrie ('The Thursday Murder Club'), BAFTA Award nominee Phil Davis ('Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'), BAFTA Award winner Gbemisola Ikumelo ('Black Ops') and Actor Award nominee Colin Morgan ('Belfast').

Since its global debut, 'Trying' has been hailed as a 'feel-good,' 'poignant' and 'addictive' comedy that is one of Apple TV's 'sweetest treats.' The series has achieved a 96% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, as fans applaud 'standout performers,' 'brilliant details' and the 'heartwarming, critically acclaimed' series that 'provides refreshing journeys we don't often see on television.'

'Trying' is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside International Emmy Award winner Chris Sussman, Smith and Spall. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

This season's soundtrack is helmed by Ivor Novello Award winning Dublin-born, London-based artist and producer Orla Gartland, with original songs set to debut each episode. She follows Guy Garvey, Maisie Peters, Bear's Den and BEKA who wrote and performed the soundtracks for 'Trying' seasons one, two, three and four respectively.

TRYING season five also features Scarlett Rayner, Cooper Turner and Charlotte Riley, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Darren Boyd, Siân Brooke, Celia Imrie, Phil Davis, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Colin Morgan. The series is produced by BBC Studios, with this season's soundtrack led by Orla Gartland.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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