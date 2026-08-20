TRYING Season 5 Finale to Premiere on Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV is set to release the season five finale of 'Trying,' the comedy series starring and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and Actor Award nominee Rafe Spall. The episode will debut on Wednesday, August 26.

Episode 508: 'WoodScott' - Premieres Wednesday, August 26

Season finale. Truths begin to emerge at a family festival.

About 'Trying' S5

Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler's (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd ('Down Cemetery Road'), BAFTA Award nominee Siân Brooke ('Blue Lights'), Actor Award nominee Celia Imrie ('The Thursday Murder Club'), BAFTA Award nominee Phil Davis ('Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'), BAFTA Award winner Gbemisola Ikumelo ('Black Ops') and Actor Award nominee Colin Morgan ('Belfast').

'Trying' is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside International Emmy Award winner Chris Sussman, Smith and Spall. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

This season's soundtrack is helmed by Ivor Novello Award winning Dublin-born, London-based artist and producer Orla Gartland, with original songs set to debut each episode. She follows Guy Garvey, Maisie Peters, Bear's Den and BEKA who wrote and performed the soundtracks for 'Trying' seasons one, two, three and four respectively.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...