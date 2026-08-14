Photos: TRYING Season 5 to Air New Episode on Apple TV

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Apple TV is set to release the penultimate episode of TRYING season five, the comedy series starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith. The episode, titled Tuscany, follows Nikki and Jason as their getaway abroad does not go as planned. The series was created by Andy Wolton, who also serves as writer and executive producer, with Smith and Spall also executive producing.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple





The seventh episode will debut on Wednesday, August 19, followed by the season five finale on Wednesday, August 26.

Episode 507: 'Tuscany' - Premieres Wednesday, August 19

When Nikki and Jason escape to Tuscany, nothing goes as expected—at home or abroad.

About 'Trying' S5

Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler's (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd ('Down Cemetery Road'), BAFTA Award nominee Siân Brooke ('Blue Lights'), Actor Award nominee Celia Imrie ('The Thursday Murder Club'), BAFTA Award nominee Phil Davis ('Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'), BAFTA Award winner Gbemisola Ikumelo ('Black Ops') and Actor Award nominee Colin Morgan ('Belfast').

'Trying' is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside International Emmy Award winner Chris Sussman, Smith and Spall. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

This season's soundtrack is helmed by Ivor Novello Award winning Dublin-born, London-based artist and producer Orla Gartland, with original songs set to debut each episode. She follows Guy Garvey, Maisie Peters, Bear's Den and BEKA who wrote and performed the soundtracks for 'Trying' seasons one, two, three and four respectively.

The season five finale of TRYING is scheduled to follow the Tuscany episode. The ensemble cast includes Darren Boyd, Siân Brooke, Celia Imrie, Phil Davis, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Colin Morgan, with the series produced by BBC Studios.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

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