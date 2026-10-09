TREASURE ISLAND Trailer and Key Art Released for MGM+ Series

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MGM+ has released the official trailer and key art for TREASURE ISLAND, which premieres Sunday, October 11th on MGM+.

A high-stakes reinvention of the classic, Treasure Island follows teenager Jim Hawkins and his formidable mother Bess as they're pulled into a deadly race for the treasure of the infamous Captain Flint. Battling for control are Long John Silver—a ruthless survivor who is just as charming as he is cunning —and Aaron Graham, a revolutionary spy seeking to use the gold to upend colonial power. Set in 1788 across storm-battered Cornwall, treacherous seas, and a jungle island soaked in secrets, this is Treasure Island reimagined as a thrilling, immersive, and character-driven epic.

Creative Team

Starring | David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tomer Capone, and Tom Sweet

Created by | Robert Murphy

Produced by | MARK HEDGES

Directed by | Jeremy Lovering, William McGregor and Paul Walker

Executive Produced by | Colin Callender, David Stern, Scott Huff, Daniel Gratton, Robert Murphy, Jeremy Lovering

About MGM+

MGM+ is an ad-free linear and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive, acclaimed original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in 34 countries across the U.S.,Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the horror thriller The Institute, hit sci-fi horror series FROM, romantic adventure series Robin Hood, crime drama The Westies, A Tale of Two Cities, and the upcoming crime thriller American Hostage.

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