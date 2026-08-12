TRAVIS BARKER: LOUDER THAN FEAR Premieres in Los Angeles

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Photos have surfaced from the Los Angeles premiere of TRAVIS BARKER: LOUDER THAN FEAR, a Hulu documentary centered on drummer Travis Barker. The event drew filmmakers Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer, who directed the film, and producer Nick Stern, along with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, Caitlyn Jenner and Mark Hoppus.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Synopsis

After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, legendary and electrifying drummer Travis Barker embarks on a raw and redemptive journey. Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for Blink-182's drummer — igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation. Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender. Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him. This is the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops.

Credits

'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' is produced by Media Weaver Entertainment. The project is directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer and produced by Matthew Weaver and Nick Stern. Executive producers include Lawrence Vavra and John Janick.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney

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