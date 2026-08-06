Travis Barker Opens Up on Surviving Plane Crash in LOUDER THAN FEAR Trailer

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Hulu shared a trailer for Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, a documentary tracing the drummer's path from surviving a devastating plane crash to becoming one of music's most recognizable percussionists. The film follows Barker through what the streamer describes as a raw and redemptive journey, examining the toll of fame alongside the trauma that nearly ended his life.

According to the film's description, Barker was once a trash collector in Laguna Beach before stepping in as a replacement drummer for Blink-182, a moment that set off what is called a meteoric rise. The documentary positions that career turn as the spark behind his emergence as the driving pulse of a generation, while also digging into the private cost of that ascent.

The film promises appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and people close to Barker, framing the project as an attempt to show, in the words of its own description, 'the man behind the tattoos.' Rather than focusing solely on career highlights, the documentary is billed as a tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops, centering on Barker's battles with pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender.

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear is set to begin streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 13.

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