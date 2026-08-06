TRAVIS BARKER: LOUDER THAN FEAR Documentary to Premiere on Hulu

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Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for Travis Barker: LOUDER THAN FEAR, a documentary film examining the drummer's survival of a near-fatal plane crash and his path from Laguna Beach trash collector to a defining figure in modern music after joining Blink-182. The film is set to premiere August 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the United States, with international release on Disney+.

Synopsis

After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, legendary and electrifying drummer Travis Barker embarks on a raw and redemptive journey. Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for Blink-182's drummer — igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation. Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender. Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him. This is the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops.

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