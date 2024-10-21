TRANSFORMERS ONE Arrives On Digital Tomorrow; 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Coming in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Discover THE UNTOLD STORY of how legendary leaders OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON went from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies in the action-packed and visually stunning TRANSFORMERS ONE, arriving to buy on Digital October 22, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on December 17, in time for holiday gift-giving.

“The perfect movie for the whole family” (Joe Deckelmeier, Screen Rant), TRANSFORMERS ONE is “chock-full of thrilling action scenes, great humor, and a thoughtful script with powerful themes” (Julian Roman, Movieweb). The wildly entertaining adventure reveals the fateful events that led to the epic conflict between the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS. Certified Fresh™ and Verified Hot on Rotten Tomatoes®– with a sensational 98% audience rating* and an A CinemaScore®— TRANSFORMERS ONE is sure to delight both longtime and brand-new fans.

Directed by Academy Award®-winner** Josh Cooley, TRANSFORMERS ONE is the first fully CG-animated TRANSFORMERS film and boasts character designs and action sequences created by the renowned artists of ILM that are “truly astonishing” (Rafael Motamayor, SlashFilm). The film also features an exceptional all-star voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital*** or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 45 minutes of thrilling bonus content. Explore the lively and colorful world of CYBERTRON like you've never seen it before. Hear from the A-list voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson. Go behind the scenes for the making of the epic Iacon 5000 race and much, much more!

Bonus content: In The Beginning — Witness the origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME (ORION PAX) and MEGATRON (D-16) and the evolution of their relationship from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies. Filmmakers discuss the vision for the film and how it was brought to life.

World Building On CYBERTRON — Hear from director Josh Cooley, the production design team, and the visual effects team about rendering the colorful world of CYBERTRON in a way that fans have never seen before.

Together As One — Meet the A-list voice cast for each of the TRANSFORMERS: Chris Hemsworth (ORION PAX/OPTIMUS PRIME), Brian Tyree Henry (D-16/MEGATRON), Scarlett Johansson (ELITA-1), and more!

The Iacon 5000 — Behold the most epic TRANSFORMERS race ever as competitors vie for the ultimate prize! Go behind the scenes with the filmmakers as they break down this breathtaking action sequence.

The Battle For CYBERTRON — Cast and filmmakers take you through the film's epic climax as OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON battle for CYBERTRON’s future. TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON. Better known as sworn enemies, they were once friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of CYBERTRON forever. The first-ever fully CG-animated TRANSFORMERS movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

