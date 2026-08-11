Dominic Sessa Says Antonio Banderas Doused Him With Water While Filming TONY

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Dominic Sessa shared a soggy behind-the-scenes story from his new film Tony during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, telling host Jimmy Fallon that co-star Antonio Banderas doused him with buckets of water while cameras rolled. The actor recounted the moment as part of a wide-ranging conversation about the project.

Sessa also spoke with Fallon about his path into acting, including studying the craft in college before landing high-profile film roles. He discussed filming The Holdovers at his own boarding school, giving the segment a personal thread tying his acting career back to his own education.

Much of the appearance centered on Tony, the new film Sessa stars in, with the Banderas anecdote offering a lighthearted glimpse into the production. The exchange gave viewers a sense of the on-set dynamic between the two actors without delving into further plot details.

The interview format mirrored other recent guest segments on THE TONIGHT SHOW, where actors have used the platform to trade stories from current projects alongside career reflections.

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